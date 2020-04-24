PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Another senior living facility is moving patients from its facility.

10Investigates has learned residents at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor are being removed amid a coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, 10Investigates interviewed Doug Fresh, the CEO of St. Mark Village who confirmed there were 13 cases in the Skilled Nursing Care Center. At that time, seven residents had been transported to hospitals.

This is a developing story, and information is fluid at this time. But, 10Investigates is working to get more details and we will pass those details along to you as soon as we get them.

