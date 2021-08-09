'I don’t want my staff or myself to die': St. Pete business owner requires masks

The owner of (swah-rey) in St. Pete is requiring all customers to wear masks in her cupcake shops.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — One local business owner in St Pete is requiring all customers to wear a mask inside her stores.

Leslie Ciccone owns (sway-rey), a dessert bar in St Pete. With two stores in the city, she is requiring anyone who walks inside to wear a mask.

Ciccone said the decision was for the safety of her workers and everyone in the community.

“What I want people to believe and duplicate is this is not a political issue. I don’t want my staff or myself to die. I don’t want them to be so sick that they can’t work," Ciccone explained.

With cases rising in Florida, Ciccone believes all business owners should require masks to help prevent the spread of COVID.

“We’re trying to keep our team safe, but we’re also trying to be a solution. Part of the solution to get our COVID positive lower again in our community," Ciccone stated.

For the most part, Ciccone said customers are cooperating with her mask policy. Some people have not wanted to wear masks in her store.

"Oftentimes, people don’t appreciate or agree with our decision to have people wear masks and that’s okay. We’re really okay if they shop somewhere else," Ciccone stated.

Like many other businesses, Ciccone had to close in March 2020.

"Closing my businesses was torture. Calling each of my employees and laying them off made me cry every single time," Ciccone expressed.

This year, she temporarily closed one of her locations after an employee tested positive.

“That store did not open this week. The intent was to keep the store closed, do the best we can to try and help the community," Ciccone explained.

Ciccone believes all businesses need to be transparent when an employee tests positive and close if necessary. On (sway-rey)'s Instagram page, she alerted customers someone tested positive and closed that location. Ciccone believes this is a part of flattening the curve.

“That doesn’t help us make money, but the solution is being a part of the solution and that is masks, closing when you need to," Ciccone said.

Ciccone also believes getting vaccinated is a part of the solution to prevent the spread. All of her employees are vaccinated and she gave them all an incentive to get the vaccine. “Everyone was vaccinated and we paid them four hours for each vaccination, so they would do it on business time and they wouldn’t be out money to do it," Ciccone explained.

As a small business owner, her message to everyone in the community is to do their part to help lower the number of COVID cases in Pinellas County.