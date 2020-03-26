ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After coronavirus concerns canceled the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg earlier this month, IndyCar says that the race is back on.

IndyCar announced Thursday the race is expected to be rescheduled to a date later this year. The shift to a later date is in support of the NTT IndyCar Series’ "efforts to run as many of its points championship races as possible in 2020," according to a release.

The race is now expected to serve as the season finale round.

The reschedule date has not yet been announced.

"The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg," IndyCar said in a release.

IndyCar is monitoring the ongoing guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings.

Previously purchased tickets will be valid and honored on the rescheduled date.

You can email tickets@gpstpete.com with any questions you have.

