St. Pete mayoral candidate Ken Welch shares he's tested positive for COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ken Welch, one of two people vying to be St. Petersburg's next mayor, announced over the weekend he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Sept. 2 Facebook post, Welch said a team member of his had tested positive for the virus. He added that he would be isolated until he received the results of his own test.

Two days later, the former Pinellas County commissioner said he had also tested positive, writing "so this is what a positive #COVID19 test looks like."

With an image of his test results, Welch wrote on Facebook that he felt fine and was "isolating and not spreading the virus to others."