Need a mask? Here's where you can get one in St. Pete

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is launching its own free drive-thru distribution sites.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic pushes on and cases in Florida continue to rise, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is looking to help support its community with free mask distributions.

Fire Rescue plans to hold three drive-thru events where it will distribute free masks provided to the City of St. Petersburg's Office of Emergency by the Department of Health and Human Services.

During the event, you will remain in your car and drive through a parking lot to retrieve your masks. There will also be a walk-up option.

All those attending are encouraged to wear a face covering.

A pair of five reusable masks will be given to each adult and child older than 2 years old per household. A maximum of eight mask packs per car will be handed out.

You can find masks on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following locations:

July 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last

Lake Vista Recreation Center

July 20: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last

Willis S. Johns Recreation Center

July 22: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last

Northwest Pool

