ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says local municipalities will take matters into their own hands if he doesn’t.

The mayor says he’s working with other local leaders for a “regional” stay-at-home order. At this point, it’s not clear exactly what municipalities that would include, but a representative with the city tells 10News it would be in the Tampa Bay, and possibly Orlando.

In a press conference, Kriseman said again the governor should issue a stay-at-home order, an issue the mayor has been vocal about.

"The best way to approach this is statewide, but if we don’t do statewide we want to do this regionally," he said.

Kriseman said he’s been in contact with other Tampa Bay leaders, saying to have just the city issue one wasn’t the best way to go about it.

"St. Petersburg, we don’t want to be an island on this, it’s doesn’t do us any good if we’re the only ones doing this," he said.

The mayor reminded the public that any order would just be temporary and is there to save lives.

And he says, for now, city parks will stay open, but he urged people not to go there to gather, saying they’re for people to walk and run through.

"Regardless of any government order, we need to use common sense. Avoid large crowds. Go out only when it’s necessary," he said.

They’re still working on how exactly this would all come together, and a representative with the city says they're not sure exactly when that announcement would be, but the mayor did say in that press conference to expect "something to be happening in the very near future."

