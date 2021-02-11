St. Pete mayor-elect postpones community events amid spike in COVID cases

Both the community and city council receptions planned for after Welch's Jan. 6 inauguration will be postponed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch is taking steps in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 before he even takes office.

He has postponed numerous upcoming celebratory events, citing the recent spike in COVID cases stemming from the omicron variant.

The Community Reception scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Williams Park following the mayoral inauguration will be postponed, along with the Mayor and City Council Reception planned for Jan. 8 at the Dali Museum.

“St. Petersburg has led through this pandemic with compassion, discipline and resilience. However, as we see COVID-19 cases spike throughout our community, we must continue to make the responsible choices that protect each other,” Welch said in a news release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will postpone these events till such time that we can safely celebrate together.”