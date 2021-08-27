St. Pete police officer dies from COVID-19 related complications

Members of the police department will line the street in front of police headquarters and lower the flag as the procession passes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police Officer Michael Weiskopf died Friday morning due to COVID-19 related complications, the agency announced. He was 52 years old.

Weiskopf leaves behind his wife and extended family.

A police procession will take him from Bayfront Health to Gross Funeral home.

Members of the police department will line 1st Avenue North, in front of the police headquarters, and the flag will be lowered as the procession passes.

Information on the funeral service will be provided after it is finalized.

Weiskopf began his career with the department in 2003 and was assigned to the Traffic Section Crash Investigation Unit.

He's the third Tampa Bay area law enforcement officer to die of COVID-19 this week.