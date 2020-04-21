ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tombolo Books' physical address is closed, but online orders are still coming in for books and puzzles.

10News photojournalist Mitchell Wallace shows us how the business is keeping busy during the pandemic.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter