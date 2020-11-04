ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Center for Disease Control is now recommending using cloth face coverings to help stop the spread of coronavirus when you go out in public.

"Costumes by Lynne" is temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lynne Peterson decided to start making free face masks with her free time.

Costumes by Lynne Thank you everyone for all of the kind comments! I am happy to be able to do what I can for our community. I will be avaliable at my shop everyday this week from 2:00-4:00pm to hand out masks (200...

Now, she can hardly keep up with the demand.

Lynne Peterson owns “Costumes By Lynn” in St. Pete and she would normally be sewing theater costumes, but right now she’s working on making free masks for people who need them.

"What gave me the idea is what I saw online, a lot of people looking for masks, right now it’s hard because a lot of people aren’t working and they can’t afford to pay market value for masks," she said.

She’s already given out more than a hundred and working on making more.

"I love this community I love sewing, so I just felt like it was a perfect fit. It was a way I could give back to the community," Peterson said.

She started this project on Monday, and she says since then people have started donating fabric and offering to help out. She wants to stress that if you need a mask and you can’t pay, you don’t have to donate.

She says the reaction from the community has been huge.

If you are in need of a mask, she says you can reach out to her on their “Costumes by Lynne” Facebook page or you can email her at costumesbylynne@gmail.com.

RELATED: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes and donates face masks

RELATED: Florida man making protective boxes to protect ER doctors

RELATED: Sewing for St. Pete - Masks for COVID 19

RELATED: Why some black men fear wearing masks: ‘COVID-19 has not eliminated stereotypes’

RELATED: Tampa Bay group makes masks for medical workers and they need your help

RELATED: Have materials, know how to sew? Moffitt taking mask donations

RELATED: The safe, healthy way to remove a face mask

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter