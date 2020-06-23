St. Petersburg requires face coverings in public while indoors

Pinellas County has logged more than 200 cases a day for the past four days.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People in St. Petersburg must wear a face covering when inside any public space.

That's according to an executive order signed by Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. It now is a requirement for every person to wear a face-covering or mask in any indoor location within city limits.

It does not apply to private homes.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, said spokesman Benjamin Kirby, who added the mayor will detail the ordinance during an upcoming Facebook Live.

Kriseman last week announced all employees at local businesses must wear face masks or coverings inside parts of their buildings that are open to the public. That ordinance applies to all establishments including bars, restaurants, gyms, retail shops, entertainment centers, barbershops, salons and more.

At least 50 businesses were inspected over the week to ensure they were complying with the order, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Nine were in violation and 24 did not have their plans posted.

All were given warnings, but citations starting at $93 will be given out in the future.

Pinellas County, since June 12, has reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases each day, surpassing 200 a day on June 18 and 19, according to the Florida Department of Health. It surpassed 300 cases on June 20.

What other people are reading right now: