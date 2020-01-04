ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman worries the delay in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing a statewide "stay-at-home" order could have consequences.

The St. Pete Democrat had been among a growing chorus of voices asking the governor to take more substantial action to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As 10Investigates reported on Tuesday, more than half the states ordered people to stay home before Florida made the decision on Wednesday to join them.

There had been nearly 7,000 confirmed cases in Florida and 87 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon. While expanded testing will naturally lead to higher reported numbers, the number of hospital admissions has been growing too. That's heightening concerns about the state's ability to maintain enough beds for critically ill patients requiring ventilators to breathe.

Ordering people to stay home, except for essential purposes, helps create more social distancing -- which medical experts say will allow the state to "flatten the curve." That means making sure fewer people get sick at once, which then spreads out hospital visits over a larger period of time, rather than having doctors get hit with so many cases at once that emergency rooms become overwhelmed and can't care for the people who are most sick.

"As it relates to the governor's actions today, I'd say better late than never, but being late may have catastrophic consequences for our residents and our health care system," Mayor Kriseman wrote on Twitter. "I am glad he heeded our call for statewide uniformity and urged all residents of our city and state to remain safer at home."

The governor's order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 3. It essentially instructs Floridians to remain in their homes except for essential activities like picking up food and medication, getting exercise or going to an "essential job."

"We are going to be in this [coronavirus pandemic] for another 30 days. That's just the reality," DeSantis said during a news conference. "It makes sense to make this move now."

The stay-at-home order does not supersede any other others issued by local governments.

