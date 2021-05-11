St. Petersburg looking for ways to make parking space dining permanent

The city's expansion of outdoor dining into the street helped restaurants lower indoor capacity, keep people safe and not lose customers through the pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg city officials are looking for ways to make its popular pandemic parking space dining program permanent after saying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ end to local emergency orders put the effort in jeopardy.

The city's expansion of outdoor dining into the street helped restaurants lower indoor capacity, keep people safe and not lose customers through the pandemic. However, city officials said because the program was part of the city’s COVID-19 emergency order, it was unclear if it could remain under its current guidelines.

City spokesperson Ben Kirby said the program is set to expire this week, but the city plans to allow restaurants to use temporary use permits until they can find a permanent solution. Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a statement, "It is something that certainly merits us looking at and having more discussions with the business community."

Bars and restaurants along Central Avenue in downtown St. Pete welcome the conversation.

"I would definitely like to see this be kept," said Terry Moberly of Five Bucks Drinkery along Central Avenue. "With only having seven tables on the inside, and these two extra tables on the outside, I mean it's almost 20 percent of our business has been enhanced because we can actually seat people outside,” he said.

Another city representative said the council is awaiting legal guidance before they move forward with a permanent solution.

"It's been a blessing for, you know, for our needs and our purposes just to keep us afloat," said Moberly, who also said the expanded dining has made the popular Central Avenue corridor even more welcoming.

"I think one of the beautiful things is, yes, it's enhanced business which is just by the nature of having a table, but I actually think it's enhanced the culture and the vibe and the energy that runs along here,” Moberly said.