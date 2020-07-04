ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was on vacation when he started feeling sick, and he hasn’t been back to work since March 10, so the St. Petersburg Police Department says there’s no reason to believe an officer who tested positive for COVID-19 exposed anyone else on the job.

Chief Holloway informed the department of the diagnosis out of an abundance of caution.

But the officer is not the first person in the department to contract the coronavirus. A 50-year-old civilian employee is still recovering after testing positive. That employee works at the department's Emergency Communications Center, and four others who may have come in contact with that employee went into self-quarantine.

“The first thing you have to worry about, first the employee to make sure that he’s OK. Then you have to start thinking about when he came to work. Who did he work with? Who do we need to quarantine? How do we make sure it doesn’t spread in the department?” Chief Holloway said.

