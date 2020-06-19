3 St. Petersburg police officers test positive for COVID-19

The department said they currently are at home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Of the 198 employees at the St. Petersburg Police Department who took a coronavirus test this week, three were found to be positive with the virus.

All three were officers, according to a news release.

The department said since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a total of six people tested positive -- one civilian and five officers -- and, currently, four of them are at home after positive tests.

The remaining two people have recovered and are back on the job.

One person is still waiting for their test results and is self-isolating at home, police said.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced this week all employees at businesses citywide are required to wear face masks or coverings while in the parts of buildings that are open to the public.

Businesses that do not follow the new ordinance face fines or sanctions, starting at $93 for a first offense.