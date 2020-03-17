TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Graduates at Florida universities who planned on crossing the stage in a cap and gown this May will have to put those plans on hold.

The State University System of Florida ordered universities across the state to find new dates for graduation or figure out a new plan of action as state leaders fight the spread of COVID-19.

The news was posted in a statement on the website for the State University System, which oversees Florida’s 12 public universities.

“Traditional on-campus commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Instead, each university is directed to develop an alternate schedule or method of delivery,” the website said.

The news came at the same time state leaders ordered Florida universities to continue remote instruction through the end of the spring semester.

More information can be found on the State University System of Florida’s website.

