State Senate committee to review Florida's response to the pandemic

Senator Danny Burgess will lead the Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — How well was the state prepared for this pandemic? A new committee in the legislature may find that answer.

Senator Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills was just appointed the head of the new Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

He was elected to the Senate in November after services as the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. Senate President Wilton Simpson made the announcement in a memo on December 2.

This state senate committee will review Florida’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and identify areas where there may be a specific role for the legislature to make improvements that will benefit the state moving forward.

Senator Burgess says it's going to focus on everything from vaccinations to unemployment to executive orders to PPE and supplies.

He says there will be short term goals focused on help with safety and the economy. And long term goals about how the state can be better prepared when a pandemic happens again.

"We as a committee need to analyze and look into this and understand what we're dealing with and the mammoth job that we have ahead and do what we can to mitigate it and prepare us for the future," Burgess said.

10 Investigates requested back in March a copy of the state’s pandemic preparedness plan-- that request was never filled.

Senator Burgess says this will be a two-year minimum process. The team is already working and research is underway. He says he believes the committee is going to get a lot done and move the needle significantly.

