ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The state has issued a new clarification of the rules listed in Governor Ron DeSantis' emergency order from earlier this week.

DeSantis ordered the closure of all bars and limited the number of customers inside restaurants.

The rules were issued to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and improve social distancing when people are out in public.

There was initially confusion for establishments that sell both food and alcohol which rules applied to them. A new memo issued by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was sent out to clear up any confusion.

Among the changes was a limitation on the number of total guests allowed inside a restaurant.

Maximum occupancy is the total number of people allowed inside and is set by the local building department or fire marshal when the business first opens. The new rule cuts that maximum occupancy in half and that includes customers and staff.

Health inspectors are also banning bar seating where the seats are close together and close to the bartender.

Tables must also be far enough apart. No connecting booths or tables are allowed. The restaurant is required to either move the tables 6 feet apart or actually block off certain seats.

The state also recommends not allowing waiting areas for seating or take-out. Instead, the state suggests the restaurant should be getting a cell phone number and have customers wait in their car.

The state is even advising restaurant managers to stop employees and check them for sickness before they clock in for their shift.. Anyone coughing, with a fever, or shortness of breath is required to go home.

The state has provided an online form if the public wants to report a restaurant in violations of the governor's order. To file a complaint, click here.

