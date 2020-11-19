Watch live: Limited Stay at Home Order issued for purple tier counties in California

The order means that non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in counties in the purple tier.

SAN DIEGO — Gavin Newsom announced Thursday afternoon that a limited Stay at Home Order is being issued for California due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The order will take effect at 10 p.m. Saturday, November 21 and remain in effect until 5 a.m. December 21. This is the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Governor Newsom. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

This limited Stay at Home Order issued by the State Public Health Officer is designed to reduce opportunities for disease transmission. Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance.

“We are asking Californians to change their personal behaviors to stop the surge. We must be strong together and make tough decisions to stay socially connected but physically distanced during this critical time. Letting our guard down could put thousands of lives in danger and cripple our health care system,” said Dr. Erica Pan, the state’s acting Public Health Officer.