'Stealth' omicron vs. omicron: Possibility of living through an endemic

Even amid another version of omicron circulating, some believe this could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've probably been heard or seen the words "stealth" omicron. It's yet another version of the omicron variant.

While it's been detected in the U.S., the medical director for Tampa General's Global Emerging Diseases Institute says the USF Health-TGH lab has not had any cases.

The "stealth" version is noteworthy because it's harder to detect, so it takes longer to get test results.

“It’s hard to detect it up front so you have to do the full sequencing of the virus which takes a few days,“ Dr. Seetha Lakshmi explained. “It’s likely it’s a little more contagious but as we know now, it doesn’t appear to be more deadly.”

While some speculate omicron could help be the end of the pandemic, doctors say the virus itself isn't going away.

“If we look at the history of the viruses and how pandemics have ended, there usually tends to be two ends to a pandemic. One is called a social end. Another one is called a medical end,” Lakshmi said.

Instead of a pandemic, we could live with the virus in an endemic.

“Natural infection doesn’t seem to help us end the pandemic. So vaccines help decreases people from dying, but it still persists. Natural infection doesn’t seem to put an end," Lakshmi said.

"What is the remaining option? The remaining option is a balance between the two because the vaccine and natural infection combine together where there’s enough pressure on the virus where it stays around but doesn’t cause as much damage and that’s what endemic means."

Lakshmi says the proof that vaccines are working is in this CDC chart.

By and large, the people they're seeing in the hospital are those who are not vaccinated. The breakthroughs are likely those who are immunocompromised.