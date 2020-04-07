Man in famous 9/11 photo dies of coronavirus in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Center crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said.
The Palm Beach Post reports that Stephen Cooper, an electrical engineer from New York who lived part-time in the Delray Beach, Florida area, died March 28 at Delray Medical Center due to coronavirus.
He was 78.
The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was published in newspapers and magazines around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.
Cooper, who was 60 at the time, is seen on the far left with a manila envelope tucked under his left arm. He ducked to safety into a subway station, the Post said.
