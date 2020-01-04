ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You should be seeing a boost to your bank account in the coming weeks as stimulus checks begin to roll out, but that might not be the only boost you see.

Scammers are looking to cheat you out of your check, and one of the ways they're doing it is pretending to be the IRS.

According to Pinellas County Consumer Protection, scammers are sending fake emails that claim to be from the IRS. If you happen to get one of those emails, calls, or texts, Pinellas County has a clear warning for you: "do not give out personal or financial information and do not send money."

Here's how the scammers are operating to scam you out of your stimulus check:

Pinellas County Consumer Protection says the scammers will call, email, and/or text you, and pretend to be from the IRS. They say in one scam, these fake IRS emails advise you that a direct deposit is the fastest and easiest way to get your stimulus check. They even provide a link for you to enter your bank account and other personal information.

Scammers may also claim that they can expedite stimulus payments or secure a personal loan for you...for a fee, of course.

If you suspect COVID-19 fraud, you can report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or to Pinellas County Consumer Protection .

According to the IRS, e conomic impact payments from the federal coronavirus stimulus package should be sent out in the next three weeks, but it could take longer for some people to receive the money.

If you gave bank account information when you filed taxes last year, you'll get your check via direct deposit. If you don't have banking information on file with the IRS, you'll get your stimulus check in the mail. You can get the latest information on the payments here.

Stimulus check fraud isn't the only scam running around that's connected to COVID-19, the Pinellas County Consumer Protection says.

You should also be on the lookout for other types of COVID-19 fraud that include:

Anyone selling fake testing kits, treatments or cures for COVID-19

Websites seeking donations for illegitimate or nonexistent COVID-19 charities

Phishing emails from entities posing as the CDC or WHO, which may contain malware

Robocalls offering medical supplies with no intent to deliver

Websites claiming to provide stimulus funds when consumers input their bank information

Fraudulent medical billing for procedures related to COVID-19

Hoarding or price-gouging of necessary supplies

