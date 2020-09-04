ATLANTA — Stimulus checks should start falling into the hands of some Americans soon, but some still have questions about the money.

11Alive’s financial expert Andrew Poulos said people who are eligible should start getting the checks within the next two weeks, possibly sooner.

He said the amount people receive is based off either your 2018 or 2019 tax returns, if you’ve already filed for 2019.

According to the IRS' website, tax filers with an adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns will likely receive the full payment. The IRS said eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and up to $500 for each qualifying child.

But for filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced. The IRS also said single filers with income exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers with no children are not eligible. Social Security recipients and railroad retirees who are otherwise not required to file a tax return are also eligible.

As for distribution, the IRS will deposit the funds directly into the same banking account reflected on the tax return filed.

If you need to update your mailing or direct deposit info, Poulos said the IRS should have a portal on their website soon where people can do that.

And if the IRS doesn't have a person's direct deposit information, The Treasury Department plans to develop a web-based portal for individuals to provide their banking information to the IRS online. The IRS said this is so that people can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.

