ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — We’re all supposed to be social distancing, but it’s not always easy to avoid crowds – especially at stores packed with panicked shoppers clearing out the shelves.

For younger generations, it’s an unavoidable risk. We all have to eat. But for older Americans, it’s potentially a life-threatening reality.

The Centers for Disease Control says COVID-19 is more dangerous for older people and those with other serious medical conditions, so a growing number of companies are stepping up to help them avoid the crowds.

Here is a list of stores offering special ‘senior hours’:

Publix: Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 7 – 8 a.m.

Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 7 – 8 a.m. Winn Dixie: Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m.

Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m. Target: Wednesdays from 8 – 9 a.m.

Wednesdays from 8 – 9 a.m. Fresh Market: Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m.

Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m. Dollar General: Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m.

Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m. Walmart: Tuesdays from 6 – 7 a.m.

All of the ‘senior hours’ are scheduled for first thing in the morning. That means the stores will be freshly cleaned and sanitized, and shelves will hopefully be restocked.

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

AP

RELATED: The Fresh Market offers ‘senior hours’ to protect the most vulnerable

RELATED: Walmart to host a senior shopping hour during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Don't worry. Betty White is fine

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter