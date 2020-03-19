ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — We’re all supposed to be social distancing, but it’s not always easy to avoid crowds – especially at stores packed with panicked shoppers clearing out the shelves.
For younger generations, it’s an unavoidable risk. We all have to eat. But for older Americans, it’s potentially a life-threatening reality.
The Centers for Disease Control says COVID-19 is more dangerous for older people and those with other serious medical conditions, so a growing number of companies are stepping up to help them avoid the crowds.
Here is a list of stores offering special ‘senior hours’:
- Publix: Tuesdays & Wednesdays from 7 – 8 a.m.
- Winn Dixie: Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m.
- Target: Wednesdays from 8 – 9 a.m.
- Fresh Market: Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m.
- Dollar General: Monday – Friday from 8 – 9 a.m.
- Walmart: Tuesdays from 6 – 7 a.m.
All of the ‘senior hours’ are scheduled for first thing in the morning. That means the stores will be freshly cleaned and sanitized, and shelves will hopefully be restocked.
RELATED: The Fresh Market offers ‘senior hours’ to protect the most vulnerable
RELATED: Walmart to host a senior shopping hour during the coronavirus pandemic
RELATED: Don't worry. Betty White is fine
What other people are reading right now:
- 163 inmates being released from Hillsborough County Jail as coronavirus precaution
- Clearwater Beach to close amid coronavirus pandemic
- Florida students won't return to school until at least April 15 amid coronavirus
- Food delivery options amid coronavirus outbreak
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Walmart to host a senior shopping hour during the coronavirus pandemic
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter