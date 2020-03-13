TAMPA, Fla — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tampa is going dark – effective immediately – in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a news release, the Straz announced all performances, classes and events are canceled.
“The health and safety of our patrons, staff and visiting artists is our top priority and we understand we must all do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the release, the Straz Center will reach out to ticket holders about refunds and other options, but the performing arts center said it’s not responsible for refunds from secondary ticket providers.
