Straz Center to require proof of negative COVID-19 test to attend shows

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced it will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test to enter the theater.

The theater says the policy will go into effect on Sept. 18. Anyone age five and up must show proof of a negative test.

"We are implementing these reasonable and necessary measures to ensure that we maintain the safest and healthiest environment for our patrons, students, volunteers and staff," said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi.

A negative PCR test will be accepted no sooner than 72 hours before a scheduled show. A rapid antigen test will not be accepted earlier than 24 before a performance.

Alternatively, the Straz Center says it will also accept a vaccination card proving a person is fully vaccinated.