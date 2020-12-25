Stuck in London for the holidays, USF doctor says a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 could bump up cases in the U.S.

A study out of London shows the variant is 56 percent more transmissible than other strains.

TAMPA, Fla — In the midst of all the holiday travel chaos, USF Mathematical Modeler Dr. Edwin Michael made it through the crowds and headed to London to check in with family

"Even then I was a little bit alarmed thinking, 'Oh my God, all of these people.' That evening the Prime Minister came out and said that London is on lockdown," Dr. Michael said.

Now he's not only in quarantine, but stuck in the UK until it's safe to come home.

British scientists discovered a new, highly contagious strain of COVID-19. Dr. Michael says it's now easier for the virus to bind to cells in the body

"That's why I think scientists are really worried now, that could be. The mutation made the virus much more efficient in entering the cell. Within two weeks, new cases, about 60 percent, were carrying this particular variant," Dr. Michael said.

When asked if he believes the strain is already in the U.S., Dr. Michael said yes.

"If the wires virus was detected September 20th, it's invariable it has spread already to the U.S. It's just not been detected yet. I'm sure the CDC or some other group must be gearing up. Now we know which sequence to look for so they can look for samples," Dr. Michael said.

A new study out of the Centre for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine shows the variant is 56 percent more transmissible than other strains. That's why scientists are sounding the alarm now, before the holidays.

"I think the message is we should do in a way like London. Celebrate within your own bubble and have a quiet Christmas for this year. This is a waiting game now. Is the virus more clever than us, or will we be able to outsmart the virus? It comes down to that," Dr. Michael said.

