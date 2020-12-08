Students create outdoor classrooms for social distancing

It's a team effort at a Pasco County high school to create picnic tables that can be used to have class outside.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Some students and staff at Wendell Krinn Technical High School in Pasco County are getting creative. They're creating picnic tables so that classes can go outdoors.

“It’s definitely going to be a great enhancement for our school no matter what because we’ll be able to use them for years to come,” Principal Dr. Chris Dunning said.

The group Sleep In Heavenly Peace was also part of the build.

The non-profit normally constructs beds for kids who need them.

