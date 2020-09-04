TAMPA, Fla. — Students from both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have been remote learning for just about two weeks now.

They say the biggest challenge is getting the website to load.

Hillsborough County uses Edsby and Pinellas uses Microsoft Teams.

Danieliz Espada attends Clearwater High School. She says, “everyone has just been having some problems with it. But the teachers are really understanding and everyone communicates.”

She says it has gotten a lot better now. Her advise to Pinellas students that are new to online learning is to familiarize yourself with the county’s Microsoft Teams page.

RELATED: System used for virtual learning crashes for Hillsborough County

"Go on the website. Press all of the tabs. Look through everything and try to learn that platform before there is actually any work.”

Jenna O’Neil, who attends Bloomingdale High School says, “Edsby tends to crash a lot.” Her advise you Hillsborough County students is to avoid getting on that website during their busy hours from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. She says to adjust your schedule so you can have easy access.

Denial Espanda, also of Clearwater High School, says he loves the flexibility of it all.

“Sometimes I have to go work out or go to my job, so we can really just do our work whenever we really want to but it has to be within that day.”

He also likes the one on one communication with his teachers. The students welcome the new experience. They say the online learning has been a challenge, but that they just have to adapt.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter