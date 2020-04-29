SPRING HILL, Fla. — Who says you need to go to school to take gym class? Students from Deltona Elementary School in Spring Hill are getting visits from their P.E. teacher.

Michael Helfand has been driving to the homes of his students for short workouts. He and some other coaches stay in the car and the street while the kids and parents are in their yards maintaining social distance.

"It's just nice to see them. We haven't seen them in over a month and they're smiling when they see us," Helfand told 10News. "I've got three other coaches go out with me and my wife, she films it and she's been sending it to the media specialist and the media specialist posts it so the kids get to see themselves working out. It's been really good."

He started this three days ago. They've seen about 45 kids. Each stop is about five or 10 minutes. Kids will email him if they want him to come and he'll add them to his route.

