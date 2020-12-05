Tampa Bay virtual summer camp guide

Keep your kids active this summer with a virtual summer camp.

TAMPA, Fla. — With counties in the Tampa Bay area postponing and even canceling summer camps altogether, parents might be left wondering how they can keep kids busy this summer.

Luckily, some summer camps are moving online, and Family-Friendly Tampa Bay is helping parents plan accordingly with its Summer Campy Expo. The program runs from May 12-17.

Parents who want to check things out or registrar can do that on Family-Friendly Tampa Bay's website. The website offers programs that include STEM camps, arts, swimming, theater, sports, dance camps, and anything and everything in between.

Family-Friendly Tampa Bay said some of its camps could even be provided onsite while following social distancing guidelines.

There will be themed activities and camp spotlights each morning, with live entertainment, cooking demos, and camp-themed craft ideas for the rest of the days.

