x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Coronavirus

Tampa International Airport to offer COVID-19 tests to passengers

More information will become available during a 10 a.m. press conference.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa International Airport is making history. 

TPA says it is partnering with BayCare Health System to offer passengers COVID-19 tests starting Oct. 1. It is the first airport in the country to offer tests for all of its passengers, according to a spokesperson with TPA.

The airport said it is a 30-day pilot program. 

The airport said BayCare will ask passengers for their proof of travel within three days of getting there. The testing site will be in the main terminal by airside E & F, according to the airport. 

More information will become available during a 10 a.m. press conference. The presser will be streamed on the free 10 Tampa Bay app. 

RELATED: How can I tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19?

RELATED: Florida reports 738 new COVID-19 cases statewide amid drop in testing

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 