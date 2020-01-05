ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Graduation—it’s one of the top moments on the graduating class of 2020’s mind after the coronavirus canceled most of their major senior year milestones.

Due to concerns of COVID-19's spread, May ceremonies were put on hold.

Now, school districts are working hard to find new ways to make sure students get to experience walking across the stage, even if that means the moment comes delayed.

As 10News hears back from each school district, this story will be updated.

Here is how your school district is handling graduation amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Hillsborough:

Hillsborough County Public Schools moved graduation ceremonies back to July. But, the district says those dates are pending if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still do not allow for public gatherings.

Should that be the case, options will be explored for virtual graduation ceremonies as a last resort.

"Class of 2020, the last few weeks have been challenging as you prepare for your next stage of life. Please know your teachers, administrators, and district leaders recognize this is not the way you envisioned closing out your Senior year," the school district wrote.

You can find a full ceremony schedule here.

Pinellas:

Students in Pinellas County can anticipate a traditional graduation experience later this summer, but district leaders are preparing for a virtual experience to be safe.

Any traditional ceremonies would be pending CDC guidelines. No exact dates have been shared yet.

Should commencement turn virtual, the district already has a plan in place. But, the district looked to seniors for input on how to mold what 2020's graduation experience embodies. Seniors were able to fill out a survey to share their thoughts.

Pasco:

Pasco County Public Schools are still working on finalizing a graduation plan for students, but are looking at August to hold its delayed ceremonies in an effort to monitor CDC guidance.

The school district is also working to hold a virtual celebration in May to honor seniors. Full details have yet to be announced.

You can keep up to date on the school district’s graduation efforts on Facebook and online.

Polk:

Students in Polk County can expect a full graduation plan later this week as the school district says they are finalizing specifics.

But, rescheduled graduation ceremonies are set to occur in June due to COVID-19.

“We believe we will be able to provide a traditional graduation experience for our students and families while still adhering to CDC guidelines,” the school district wrote.

The decision to continue with traditional graduation later in the year came after seniors voted overwhelmingly in favor of waiting as opposed to holding virtual graduation.

To keep up with ceremony updates click here.

Manatee:

Manatee Public County Schools has opted to push graduation ceremonies back to July 29 through August 1 as the cases of COVID-19 in the county continue to climb. The new ceremonies will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center at various times.

“While I am truly sad that our graduates and their families will not have their graduation ceremonies as originally planned, we have to ultimately consider what is best for the health and safety of all who would be involved,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said. “We realize that some students and families will not be able to take part during the rescheduled ceremonies in late July, but we wanted to find a time when we may be able to hold something as close to a traditional graduation ceremony as possible.”

In the interim, high school principles and staff will be working with Manatee Schools to develop video alternatives for “virtual graduation” should the rescheduled dates also be canceled, for students who cannot attend to still have a way to experience the moment.

You can see the proposed alternative graduation schedule below.

Sarasota:

Sarasota County Schools has set its sights on July as the month seniors will have the chance to walk across the stage.

“Sarasota County Schools will be working with each traditional public high school in the district to schedule an in-person graduation ceremony in late July, as well as a dance for seniors, to honor each school’s Class of 2020,” the school district wrote.

But, all events are subject to cancelation pending what CDC guidelines call for later this year.

The school district said, should rescheduled dates be canceled, a virtual celebration will take its place.

Citrus:

Students in Citrus County are asked to check in with their respective high school for specifics when it comes to how each school intends to celebrate its seniors.

Lecanto High School, Crystal River High School and Citrus High School have all decided to postpone their traditional graduation ceremonies until later this summer. No exact date has been set yet.

In the meantime, the three schools have created an “honoring our seniors” yard sign program where interested families can contact their child’s school to get a sign for their yard honoring their student.

While others are planning to hold additional drive-thru graduations in May to honor the original graduation dates.

To see how your student’s specific school is handling pre-graduation events click here and select their school for additional information.

