TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that all bars in Florida must close their doors for 30 days.

Restaurants can stay open but must operate at under 50-percent capacity.

And, in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, they are required to shut their doors early.



Will Erickson is a professional musician who makes his livelihood by playing gigs at bars.



“I’m a little nervous, it’s definitely gonna affect everybody,” Erickson said.



He said he expects that most, if not all of his jobs will be cancelled now that bars have to close and restaurants have to shut down early.



“If I don’t work then I’m not getting paid so it’s kinda tough,” he said.



Ashley Pelegrin has that same concern.



“Paying rent, how am I supposed to pay my rent pay my health insurance,” she said.



She’s a bar manager at Thirsty First in downtown St. Pete. They can still stay open until nine since they’re a restaurant as well as a bar but have to operate at 50 percent.



“The restrictions definitely impact us because we have to change all of our shifts around to make sure it’s equal money because we’re all fighting for equal pay to try to pay our bills,” she said.



She knows many spots nearby are completely closed.



“A lot of our friends just lost their jobs for thirty days,” she said.



Despite the uncertainty, Erickson said he hopes they can get through this working together and following the new restrictions.



“If everybody just works together to flatten the curve I think we’ll be ok,” he said.

RELATED: Mayor to Tampa bars and restaurants: Cut occupancy by half, close by 10 p.m.

RELATED: Florida governor orders all bars, nightclubs to close for 30 days

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter