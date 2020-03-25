ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're looking for a way to give back right now, and you're healthy, you might consider donating blood.

Today is National Red Cross Giving Day: The big red bus was outside the American Red Cross on 4th Street so donors could come in and help with the critical need.

Many events that would normally host a big red bus have been canceled, adding up to a loss of nearly 40,000 blood donations. That number is expected to increase during this time of social distancing.

But don't let fears about COVID-19 stop you from giving.

“It's an understandable concern,” blood donor Tara Bess said. She said from her experience though, she felt extremely safe. “I would say if you feel comfortable, if you feel well, to come out and donate and tell your friends,” Bess said.

If you want to roll up your sleeve and help, you can make an appointment to donate by clicking here.

