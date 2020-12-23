Tampa Bay counties juggle shipments of COVID-19 vaccines

While some counties have already started vaccinations, others struggling to keep case numbers down have yet to receive any vials.

TAMPA, Fla. — As more people roll up their sleeves to get a shot for COVID-19, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the number of doses in the state continues to grow.

"We received an additional 127,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and by the end of today we should have 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine," he said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Moderna vaccine has been distributed in more areas of the state. In Hillsborough County alone more than 5,100 vaccinations have already been done.

"These are doctors, nurses, people on the frontline that have gotten those initial vaccinations been spread throughout the hospital system," Hillsborough County Commission Chair Pat Kemp said.

Kemp says the number of cases in the county is rising fast, with a percent positivity of 9.6 percent. The next round of doses will be reserved for essential workers and anyone older than 70.

"I've heard that maybe younger people are the least at risk and the least in need, so it might go that they're the last to receive the vaccine as we move forward," Kemp said.

While some counties have already started vaccinations, others struggling to keep case numbers down, like Pasco County, have yet to receive any vials.

"We're waiting for them. We have been doing planning," Greg Crumpton, the assistant county administrator for the Pasco County Health Department said.

He says even though the shot isn't available yet, people need to continue to protect each other. Especially during the holidays.

"I'm hoping that people roll up their sleeves, they get the shot, and we move on. They get the second dose and we do what we're supposed to. But they still need to practice the same message we're giving until we have enough vaccine in people's arms. They still need to end up doing the social distancing, the wearing of the face masks, and washing of the hands. That is what they really need to be doing," Crumpton said.

