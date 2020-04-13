POLK COUNTY, Fla — For most students, senior year is an exciting final chapter of school, as they prepare for their post-high school plans.
Prom and graduation are two of the big milestones they look forward to, but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are having to either cancel the celebrations or get creative.
Diana Garcia is a senior at Fort Meade Middle Senior High School.
"Everything that we've been looking forward to since 9th grade, 6th grade, is canceled," Garcia said.
Polk County Schools held a virtual meeting for their seniors to discuss how they want to handle graduation. They are taking a survey, opting if they want to do it virtually, as a “drive-in graduation," or to postpone the ceremony until either June or July.
Tami Dawson, the Regional Assistant Superintendent for High Schools, said it was important to them to make sure they gave the senior class a voice.
"We wanted to see which option out of the four options has the most votes. We'll still try to do something uniform district wide," she said.
And they’re not the only district trying to figure it out:
- Hernando County Public Schools say proms are canceled and no decision has been made yet on graduations.
- Hillsborough County Public Schools decided to postpone prom and said in a statement to 10News, "At this time, all graduation dates and times are still scheduled as planned and will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds. We have let our seniors know that while this is the plan today, everyone must understand the national landscape and remain flexible, knowing this is an evolving situation. Our graduation committee is looking at all possible scenarios."
- Pinellas County Schools said in a statement to 10News, "The district has not issued a directive to cancel proms or graduations at this time provided students return to class on May 4 as planned under Governor DeSantis’ order. Pinellas County Schools’ leadership understands the significance of prom as part of the high school experience and how important graduations are for students and their families. We are living in unprecedented times and this situation is fluid. If necessary, district leadership is exploring possible alternatives for graduation so families can still celebrate this significant event in their student’s life."
