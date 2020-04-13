POLK COUNTY, Fla — For most students, senior year is an exciting final chapter of school, as they prepare for their post-high school plans.

Prom and graduation are two of the big milestones they look forward to, but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are having to either cancel the celebrations or get creative.

Diana Garcia is a senior at Fort Meade Middle Senior High School.

"Everything that we've been looking forward to since 9th grade, 6th grade, is canceled," Garcia said.

Polk County Schools held a virtual meeting for their seniors to discuss how they want to handle graduation. They are taking a survey, opting if they want to do it virtually, as a “drive-in graduation," or to postpone the ceremony until either June or July.

Tami Dawson, the Regional Assistant Superintendent for High Schools, said it was important to them to make sure they gave the senior class a voice.

"We wanted to see which option out of the four options has the most votes. We'll still try to do something uniform district wide," she said.

And they’re not the only district trying to figure it out: