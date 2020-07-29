Tampa Bay districts figuring out how to collect devices and redistribute in time for school

Another hurdle facing school districts in Tampa Bay is making sure any student that wants to learn virtually has the device and internet access to do so.

FLORIDA, USA — In March, school districts across the country scrambled to hand out laptops and tablets to students who suddenly needed to attend school from home.

That was only half the battle. Many students needed internet access as well. School districts partnered with companies to provide free internet, school buses were converted into WiFi hubs, and districts quickly purchased hot spots to help families get their kids up and learning.

Hillsborough County Public Schools distributed more than 40,000 devices at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The digital demand cost them $6.7 million. With the new school year approaching, the district still has 17,000 devices out there that were needed for summer school. The question now is how to collect them all in time for next year or maybe the question is should we even bother collecting them?

A spokesperson with the district explained that until they have a definite plan for the start of the 2020 school year, they're not going to collect the remaining devices still in the hands of families. There's too much unknown.

If the Hillsborough School Board decides to vote on starting the year in a completely virtual format, those families will need the devices anyway or if those families selected virtual learning, the kids likely still need the laptops to access classes and assignments.

In Hernando County, it's a different scenario. The district doesn't have the devices to accommodate the potential demand.

Last week, the task force for reopening added a third option for At-Home Learning where students can attend live lessons that mirror the face-to-face school schedule at home.

In a special meeting, Lisa Cropley, the executive director of student support programs with the Hernando County School District said, "We will not be providing devices for all of those families choosing this option or the e-school option. There just is not enough devices in the system to be able to accommodate that."

Cropley said of the 4,000 devices they distributed in March, 700 of them were either not returned or damaged. The district is working on recovering the missing laptops.

In Pinellas County, leaders have decided to keep devices in the hands of students who need them.

Amid the scramble to get 30,000 devices to families in the last quarter of the 2019-2020 school year, Pinellas County administrators noticed the great need for technology at home.

"One of the things we learned from the shutdown in March was that students will work a lot longer than the six hours they’re in school. They can extend the learning at home if they have the devices and internet connectivity so we want that to become a regular practice," said Kevin Hendrick, Associate Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Services.

In June, the school passed a new initiative called PCS Connects which will put a laptop in the hands of every student in 1st-12th grades by 2023. They've already put $18 million into the initiative that first targets 4th-9th graders.

As for the 30,000 devices they gave out during the shutdown, Pinellas administrators want them to stay put.

Hendrick added, "We’re leaving them out there with students because some of them are staying virtual for 9 or 18 weeks and for others, we want them to use them at home so if you never had a device at home, we want you to keep it, use it."

What other people are reading right now: