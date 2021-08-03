Tampa Bay area hospitals overwhelmed as COVID cases surge

"There is a combined pressure on the hospitals of a rapidly increasing COVID hospitalizations, along with very ill non-COVID patients,” said Mary Mayhew.

TAMPA, Fla — With more than 11,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations in a record-breaking single day, Florida’s hospitals are becoming more strained as the virus’ grip tightens. And, Tampa Bay area hospitals are no exception.

BayCare Health System reported COVID-19 patients have quadrupled in its hospitals over the last four weeks, and as of Tuesday, it is at a record high, surpassing its July 2020 peak.

"There are so many decisions that hospitals are making to maximize their ability to respond to the demand,” said Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. "We have hospitals around the state that have greatly exceeded their previous highest peak or are at or above their recent highest peak."



AdventHealth West reported 300 COVID hospitalizations in 6 hospitals across Tampa Bay on Tuesday. It’s a number above what the hospital system reported in the past.

HCA West Florida also says hospitalizations are up for COVID patients, and most are young and unvaccinated.

"There is a combined pressure on the hospitals of rapidly increasing COVID hospitalization, along with very ill non-COVID patients,” said Mayhew.

Federal data shows Florida ICU bed capacity is at more than 86 percent, with more than 37 percent of beds used for COVID-19 patients.