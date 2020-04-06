Dr. Jay Wolfson with the University of South Florida College of Public Health says crowded protests are a breeding ground for coronavirus spread.

TAMPA, Fla. — City streets in Tampa Bay have been crowded with protests over the last several nights. Thousands of people gathered together chanting and yelling about racial inequality in this country.

While their first amendment right is on full display, so is the threat of the coronavirus which has caused a global pandemic since March.

"When you speak, stuff can come out that can affect people. The more proximate you are to people for the longer period of time and the more that you express, the greater chance there is that’s somebody who is infected is going to share their infection with somebody else," said Dr. Jay Wolfson.

It appears the vast majority of protesters are younger people and more likely to not be critically impacted by COVID-19, however, they can still easily transmit the virus and pass it on to those who are more vulnerable.

Wolfson added, "Younger people are stronger. They may not have symptomatic experiences but they can still carry it. Twenty to forty percent of people who get this are asymptomatic but they can go home to their grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and friends and give it to people who are at truly higher risk."

10 Tampa Bay reached out to area hospitals about their preparations for potential coronavirus spike given the area protests.

BayCare Health System sent this statement:

"We are continuing our enhanced safety measures and remain prepared to serve our community."

A spokesperson with Tampa General Hospital said they are prepared for a spike at anytime and have established COVID-19 policies in place and they continue to monitor the numbers on a daily basis.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said to date, the division has sent the following PPE to support health care workers and first responders:

More than 27.5 million masks

More than 11 million gloves

Nearly 1.7 million face shields

More than 1.1 million shoe covers

More than 700 thousand gowns

91 thousand goggles

Nearly 52 thousand coveralls

