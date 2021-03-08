Fewer ICU beds available in Tampa Bay as COVID numbers rise

Some doctors say this is an issue for all patients, not just COVID patients.

TAMPA, Fla. — At least 12,000 people in Florida are hospitalized right now with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID 19. That number is the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

So, what does that mean for you?

If you were to get sick and needed a hospital bed, would you be able to get one? A quick check of the latest outlook of hospitalizations in the state of Florida shows more than 83% of beds are in use, according to data reported to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nearly 22% are in use for COVID-19 patients.

In the past, the Agency for Health Care Administration released its own data that had a county-by-county breakdown on capacity at hospitals. When hospitalizations started to go down a few months back, they stopped releasing the reports.

So, 10 Investigates dug into what is available now on the HHS site.

We found 12 hospitals in the Bay Area on Tuesday had fewer than five ICU beds available. Two of those hospitals have no ICU capacity at all, Moffitt Cancer Center and Advent Health Carrollwood.

This isn’t just important for COVID patients. Every single person should be looking at those numbers right now.

“It should be of interest to everybody," said Dr. Jason Salemi with USF Public Health. "Elective procedures that are really important, start to get delayed by people's desire to go and get routine checkups or get something that they're concerned about."

Salemi says the latest hospital numbers show us a much more transmissible delta variant is sending people of all ages to the hospital.

“That's why we're seeing all of these really bad indicators of severe illness really kind of exploding when you see a six-fold increase in hospitalizations in such a short time span. That is cause for concern," Salemi said. "And that should be an awakening for all of us to start doing what we can to block transmission.”

Salemi says after looking at the numbers and talking to colleagues who forecast trends, we are unfortunately going to see numbers increase again before they go down.

But says if people mask up, socially distance and get vaccinated we could stop those numbers from going as high as they could.

10 Investigates created our own data set for the number of occupied hospital beds in the Tampa Bay area.