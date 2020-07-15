Tampa Bay Lightning chef helps prepare 100K meals to feed families struggling during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s food and beverage partner at AMALIE Arena hit a milestone this week.
Delaware North Corporation says it has supplied 100,000 prepared meals to Feeding Tampa Bay to help people struggling with food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Since early April, Lightning executive chef Waylon Nelson and his team have been using an AMALIE Arena kitchen to prepare as many as 10,000 meals a week to combat hunger in the Bay area.
“It has been a true honor and privilege for me and the team to be able to participate and give back during this time of great need in the community,” Nelson explained in a news release. “We all thank Jeff Vinik for his generosity to enable us to perform such a great task.”
The meals are being delivered to people who can't leave their homes and get to grocery stores.
"We have seen a significant increase in need and a proportionate increase in barriers to accessing food since the pandemic began," said Thomas Mantz, president & CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. "Our long-standing partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning opened the door to a mutually beneficial solution during uncertain times."
Feeding Tampa Bay is part of the national Feeding America network and focuses on providing food to the hundreds of thousands of food-insecure families in West Central Florida.
If you need food support, click here.
