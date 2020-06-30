Tampa Bay mask mandates: Who has them, what they mean

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of a face covering to limit the spread of COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Counties and cities across the Tampa Bay region have implemented mask mandates in recent weeks in response to spiking COVID-19 cases.

They're for good reason, with doctors and many local leaders in agreement: Wearing a face covering helps as a way to prevent transmission of the respiratory virus. They could protect other people from catching the virus if you are infected and wearing one.

An expert in fluid dynamics and mechanical engineering recorded what happens on video, showing how much air is expelled from the body from the nose and mouth both with and without wearing a mask.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not ordered a statewide mask mandate and instead has allowed counties and local municipalities to decide what to do. This means people in Manatee County -- who do not live under an order to wear a mask in public -- must do so when visiting an indoor public space in Pinellas County.

Here's a breakdown of the orders across the Tampa Bay area, with additional information for each community provided:

Hillsborough County

Face coverings must be worn inside public buildings when social distancing cannot be maintained. It also applies to nonprofit organizations. Children under age 8 are not required to wear a mask, and children under age 18 participating in organized youth activities like sports and summer camps are exempt, as well.

The county's mandate went into effect June 24.

In Tampa, people must also wear a face covering in any public indoor location when not maintaining social distancing. Children under 2 are exempt.

It has been effective since June 19.

Manatee County

There is no mandatory mask ordinance in place.

In Anna Maria, people must wear a face covering inside a public building unless they are able to properly socially distance. Children under 2 are exempt.

It went into effect on June 27.

Nearby Holmes Beach also adopted an emergency mask ordinance, which mandates people must wear a covering inside a business when they cannot maintain social distancing.

It has been in effect since Sunday, June 28.

Pasco County

Pasco County Administrator Dan Biles issued a mandatory mask order to apply to people inside a public business or county government building. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

It has been in effect since June 25.

Pinellas County

People inside most public buildings must wear a mask. Parents can decide whether their children under age 18 should wear one.

The ordinance went into effect June 24.

In St. Petersburg, Mayor Rick Kriseman signed an executive order requiring the use of face coverings inside public buildings. It does not apply if there are fewer than 10 people in the space and all are maintaining social distancing. It is up to the parent whether their child under 18 should wear a mask.

The order has been effective since June 22.

Kriseman also ordered businesses to develop a COVID-19 plan and instructed their employees to wear a mask. That has been in effect since June 19.

Sarasota County

The city of Sarasota requires face coverings in indoor and outdoor public locations and businesses. They are not required when there is proper social distancing. Children under the age of 18 are exempt.

Its order goes into effect July 1. It applies only to the city of Sarasota, not the county.

Citrus County

There is no mandatory mask ordinance in place.

DeSoto County

There is no mandatory mask ordinance in place.

Hardee County

There is no mandatory mask ordinance in place.

Hernando County

There is no mandatory mask ordinance in place.

Highlands County

There is no mandatory mask ordinance in place.

Polk County

There is no mandatory mask ordinance in place.