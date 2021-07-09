Tampa Bay area clinical research company studying treatments for coronavirus

MOORE Clinical Research is looking for volunteers with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms to participate in the study.

TAMPA, Fla. — Vaccines have been a gamechanger in the global battle against COVID-19. But, treatments for those who become infected are also helping improve survival rates.

A national clinical trial, ACTIV-2, is looking for people with mild to moderate symptoms. It's studying multiple therapies that could potentially treat those who have been sickened by COVID-19 but not been hospitalized.

The goal of the trial is to identify treatments that can keep people from becoming severely ill and requiring hospitalization.

"What we want to do is lessen the symptoms. We want to be able to reduce the viral load so that it's less likely to spread, and we want to prevent hospitalization," said Dr. George Monlux, of MOORE Clinical Research.

The study also helps researchers look at how treatments work on different variant strains and prepare them for what could evolve.

If you'd like to participate in the trial, click here.

There is second local site at the Bradenton Research Center that is recruiting volunteers.