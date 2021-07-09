Tampa Bay area clinical research company studying treatments for coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. — Vaccines have been a gamechanger in the global battle against COVID-19. But, treatments for those who become infected are also helping improve survival rates.
A national clinical trial, ACTIV-2, is looking for people with mild to moderate symptoms. It's studying multiple therapies that could potentially treat those who have been sickened by COVID-19 but not been hospitalized.
The goal of the trial is to identify treatments that can keep people from becoming severely ill and requiring hospitalization.
"What we want to do is lessen the symptoms. We want to be able to reduce the viral load so that it's less likely to spread, and we want to prevent hospitalization," said Dr. George Monlux, of MOORE Clinical Research.
The study also helps researchers look at how treatments work on different variant strains and prepare them for what could evolve.
If you'd like to participate in the trial, click here.
There is second local site at the Bradenton Research Center that is recruiting volunteers.
What other people are reading right now:
- City of Tampa to hold Bolts Stanley Cup boat parade Monday
- DeSantis not ‘jumping to conclusions’ about statewide impact of Surfside condo collapse
- Seven African penguins dead at Florida Aquarium
- Here's where you can buy Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs gear
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter