PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Tampa Bay pizza joint is doing its part to help the community while students are out of class for two weeks.

Three Brothers New York Pizza will be giving kids two free sliced of cheese pizza at both of its locations Monday through Friday while schools are closed. The Pizza place said kids of all ages can enjoy the two pieces of cheese pizza, but drinks and other toppings will cost extra.

In a Facebook post, Three Brother Pizza said it understood the times we are in right now and how stressful things could get.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Education directed all the schools in the state to shut down for two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It's part of a larger effort to limit the spread of the virus.

For many Tampa Bay area schools, the instructions mean they'll be extending their spring breaks. Most of the schools in the area are on spring break the week of March 16-20.

Three Brothers Pizza has locations in Palm Harbor and Odessa.

You can find more information about the local pizza spot on its website.

