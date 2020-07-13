x
coronavirus

What does learning look like in August? How do parents know what's safe?

The clock is ticking, and parents are being asked to chose whether they want their children back in the classroom or kept in isolation.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Exams test student in high school, university student holding pencil for testing exam writing answer sheet and exercise for taking in assessment paper on wood table classroom. Education study Concept

FLORIDA, USA — Pressure from the president and an order from Florida's Governor are fueling the demand for in-person learning starting in August.

RELATED: Florida orders all schools to offer 5-day-a-week, on-campus learning option 

For school districts in the Tampa Bay area, parents and guardians will ultimately have the final say for their children.

Choosing between traditional learning, e-learning, or virtual school is no easy task, especially when parents are still worried about the safety of their children.

"From a parent standpoint, it’s a lose-lose situation. I can tell you my daughter wants to go back. She misses her teachers. She misses her friends. She was doing better in learning. From the standpoint of an infectious disease expert, it’s terrifying. It’s going to be an easy route of spread with that many kids together at one time," said Dr. Jill Roberts, an infectious disease expert with the USF College of Public Health.

RELATED: Infectious disease expert says schooling is a 'lose-lose situation'

Roberts recommends every family weigh their personal situation and risk factors.

Many districts have posted their plans online so parents can review and weigh the options before submitting a decision. View Tampa Bay area district plans here:

RELATED: Will your child's school have a full time nurse during fall reopening?

RELATED: School districts across Tampa Bay plan for August reopening


