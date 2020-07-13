What does learning look like in August? How do parents know what's safe?

The clock is ticking, and parents are being asked to chose whether they want their children back in the classroom or kept in isolation.

FLORIDA, USA — Pressure from the president and an order from Florida's Governor are fueling the demand for in-person learning starting in August.

For school districts in the Tampa Bay area, parents and guardians will ultimately have the final say for their children.

Choosing between traditional learning, e-learning, or virtual school is no easy task, especially when parents are still worried about the safety of their children.

"From a parent standpoint, it’s a lose-lose situation. I can tell you my daughter wants to go back. She misses her teachers. She misses her friends. She was doing better in learning. From the standpoint of an infectious disease expert, it’s terrifying. It’s going to be an easy route of spread with that many kids together at one time," said Dr. Jill Roberts, an infectious disease expert with the USF College of Public Health.

Roberts recommends every family weigh their personal situation and risk factors.

Many districts have posted their plans online so parents can review and weigh the options before submitting a decision. View Tampa Bay area district plans here: