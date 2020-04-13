TAMPA, Fla. — Great teachers should inspire students, but they can also be equally inspired by them.

Several students at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa have inspired one of their teachers to fill a need for medical masks for health care workers.

Dr. Nicole Ackerson took the assignment and began utilizing the school's 3D printers to print medical masks and protective ear guards that would make the masks more comfortable medical staff.

Dr. Ackerson's home now has four 3D printers working to fabricate the masks and ear guards. During this process, she has been able to streamline the time it takes to make each mask from nine hours down to three. The school says she's challenged students with the 3D Printing Club to come up with inspiring messages that will be inscribed on the ear guards.

According to Berkeley, parent and alumnus Bennett Barrow put the school and Dr. Ackerson in touch with the non-profit High Risk Hope, which is looking to provide medical masks to health care workers. Barrow serves on the board.

Dr. Ackerson has printed more than 40 masks and ear guards, and she is working with High Risk Hope to customize the masks to better fit health care workers so they can comfortably wear them for long periods of time. She has shared 20 prototypes with the organization to distribute where they're needed most.

