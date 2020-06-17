x
Tampa cancels Boom by the Bay 4th of July celebration because of recent COVID-19 spike

The city's Fourth of July celebration is canceled due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the area.
TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is canceling its Fourth of July celebration Boom By the Bay this year due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the area.

The city says it wants to encourage people there to continue social distancing. 

“While we would have loved to celebrate the 4th of July together in person, we have to put the safety of our community first,” says Mayor Jane Castor. “We are looking forward to an even bigger celebration next year once this virus is behind us, but we have to work together first to stop it.” 

The Tuesday before Tampa city leaders make the announcement, the Department of Health reported 2,783 new cases of coronavirus in the state since Monday. That number tops the previous record set Saturday of 2,581 new cases.

Hillsborough County was reporting more than 4,000 positive cases when the city made the decision to cancel the celebration. 

Mayor Castor and city leaders said they are urging the community to be safe during the pandemic. They're encouraging people to wear face coverings in public, wash their hands often, and to stay six feet away from others. 

