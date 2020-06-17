Tampa City Council workshop canceled after city employees exposed to COVID-19

The city employees exposed to others with the coronavirus are required to either quarantine or undergo daily monitoring.

TAMPA, Fla — This week's Tampa City Council workshop has been canceled after some city employees were exposed to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, according to chairman Guido Maniscalco.

In a letter to counselors, Maniscalco said the meeting needed to be canceled for health and safety reasons.

"For health and safety reasons, and after consultation with Tampa Fire Rescue/Office of Emergency Management, it is necessary to cancel the City Council workshop," Maniscalco wrote.

The city employees exposed to others with the coronavirus are required to either quarantine or undergo daily monitoring.

The number of employees and how they were exposed was not immediately available.

Quasi-judicial hearings scheduled later in the day were also canceled.

The future of other upcoming meetings depends on additional information becoming available.

Following a week of jumps in new coronavirus cases, Florida on Wednesday added another 2,610 new cases. The new numbers come after Tuesday set the single-day record with 2,783 new, confirmed cases.

Since March 1 4,543 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Meetings are held at the Tampa Convention Center, which, based on its calendar, is set to welcome guests back in for an event on July 10.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the convention center to see if how and if this announcement impacts their schedule.



