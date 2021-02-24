Tampa Code Enforcement says some clubs are using 'spotters' to give managers a heads-up

Code enforcement officers plan to meet with club operators at an upcoming open house to clear up any lingering confusion or questions about the rules.

TAMPA, Fla. — Code enforcement officers in the city of Tampa say instead of just following the rules, some bars and nightclubs are getting sneaky - using “spotters” to sound the alarm when code enforcement is coming.

It’s not hard to spot the officers. Their uniforms are clearly marked as they check the city’s bars and nightclubs for compliance with Tampa’s mask and social distancing rules.

“We are teamed up with TPD,” said Code Enforcement Manager Keith O’Connor. “So, there are two officers and two code officers walking in a group to do the bar checks.”

But enforcement officers say recently they’ve noticed some clubs, rather than simply complying with and enforce the rules, have started to use spotters. Usually, employees - outside - who then warn the club when code enforcement is on its way, said O’Connor.

“So, when they see us coming, they obviously know and some of them are alerting people inside that we are on our way,” he said.

During compliance hearings in recent days, enforcement officers not only told city commissioners about the so-called spotters but how - as they showed up - they’d see workers scrambling to quickly comply.

“They’re having spotters outside,” Code Enforcement Officer Chris Freeman told city commissioners. “Their doorman can clearly see us coming down the street, going into the clubs and making an announcement.”

While other parts of the country are still in lockdown, Florida’s bars and clubs are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Following the rules is supposed to be part of that deal.

Still, code enforcement says it has no plans to start sending its officers in undercover. Primarily, because they’re not trained for it.

“But, more importantly, even if we were, that, we’re not at that point to do that,” said O’Connor. “Because that’s not our goal - is to issue as many citations. Our goal is to encourage and educate the businesses and get compliance on their end.”

10Tampa Bay has learned what the city is planning, at the request of the Ybor City Development Corporation, is hold an open house sometime next week.

There, code enforcement officers will meet with club operators to clear up any lingering confusion or questions about the rules.

O’Connor says more than 90 percent of clubs, bars and restaurants have found a way to comply with mask and distancing regulations.

But those that haven’t and have been repeatedly cited could face penalties including suspension of their liquor license.

A hearing for at least four more businesses accused of those repeated violations is scheduled for March 8.